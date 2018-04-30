Readout of the Secretary-General’s telephone call with H.E. Mr. Hery Rajaonarimampianina, President of Madagascar

The Secretary-General spoke with H.E. Mr. Hery Rajaonarimampianina, President of Madagascar, this morning. The Secretary-General reiterated his call for political dialogue, offered his good offices, and agreed with the President to dispatch his Special Adviser, Mr. Abdoulaye Bathily, to Madagascar immediately. Mr. Bathily will work closely with the African Union and the Southern African Development Community. The Secretary-General calls on all stakeholders to extend their support and cooperate with his Special Adviser in the discharge of his duties.



New York, 27 April 2018